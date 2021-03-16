Joe Thuney can fix Chiefs’ revolving door at LG during Andy Reid era

If you’re wondering why the Kansas City Chiefs went out and spent money to go sign free agent OL Joe Thuney, look no further than their recent history at left guard. They’ve long sought consistency at the position and they’ve failed to find it, now spanning two franchise starting quarterbacks. They’re clearly hoping that will change with Thuney, a player who has shown durability and consistency throughout his career at the left guard position.

During Andy Reid’s eight seasons as head coach in Kansas City, there hasn’t been a single player to put together a full 16-game stretch as the starter at left guard. In total, 13 players have started games at left guard for the Chiefs over the course of those eight seasons. It’s not for lack of trying either, as the Chiefs invested draft capital, free-agent dollars, attempted to develop players and made trades during that span. For whatever reason, it never worked.

Here’s a quick reminder of each of the 13 players to start at left guard since Andy Reid’s arrival:

Jeff Allen

A former second-round draft pick by the previous Chiefs regime, Allen started over 20 games at left guard from 2013-2015. His success was stunted at times by injury, but he was a beloved member of the team and eventually rejoined it after leaving in free agency.

Mike McGlynn

A free-agent signing, McGlynn started 13 games at left guard in 2014 and most fans probably wished that he hadn't. He was appropriately nicknamed "Mike McSpin." He only lasted a year in Kansas City.

Ben Grubbs

The Chiefs traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Saints for Grubbs. He started seven games in 2015 before heading to injured reserve. He was released the following season.

Zach Fulton

A former sixth-round draft pick in 2014, Fulton started 12 games at left guard in 2016. Fulton also started three games at left guard in 2017. He only lasted his rookie contract before joining the Houston Texans in free agency.

Parker Ehinger

A former fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Ehinger started 4 games at left guard as a rookie. He was traded away to the Cowboys ahead of the 2018 season, netting Charvarius Ward in return.

Bryan Witzmann

A waiver claim by Kansas City, Witzmann started 13 games at left guard for the Chiefs in 2017. He is, surprisingly, still on the 90-man offseason roster for Kansas City.

Cameron Erving

Chiefs GM Brett Veach sent over a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Erving in 2017. He started 13 games at left guard after earning the job in training camp in 2018.

Andrew Wylie

A free-agent signing in 2018, Wylie has bounced around a number of spots for Kansas City. He started nine games at left guard for the Chiefs in 2019. An injury kept him out of the lineup late in the year.

Martinas Rankin

A trade acquisition in a swap with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2019 season. Rankin started five games at left guard in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. He remains on the roster.

Stefen Wisniewski

A mid-year free-agent signing by Brett Veach, Wisniewski started five games in 2019 at left guard late in the year. That includes a start in Super Bowl LIV.

Kelechi Osemele

Osemele was a late free-agent signing ahead of the 2020 season. He started five games in 2020 at left guard before suffering a season-ending injury.

Mike Remmers

Another free-agent signing ahead of 2020, Remmers started one game in this past year at left guard. He only made it 10 snaps or so into the game before being thrust into the RT position in place of Mitchell Schwartz.

Nick Allegretti

A former seventh-round draft pick in 2019, Allegretti started 12 games at left guard in 2020 including three postseason games. He was previously being groomed to play the center position.

Conclusion

It makes a bit more sense why the Chiefs would go out and pay a premium for a left guard given the inconsistency endured over the last eight seasons. Make no mistake, this has been a problem position in Kansas City, even with a few good spot starts from players along the way. This is the type of move made to ensure that they get some consistency for the next five seasons, during what they perceive to be another Super Bowl-window. Thuney has given up just 3 sacks over the past three seasons and he's rarely penalized. His pressure numbers are half of what the Chiefs are used to getting from their guards on an annual basis. This is really a move that will help improve that left guard spot, but his prowess and consistency should also help some of the other spots on the offensive line. If they choose to go with a rookie at left tackle or a young player at center, his veteran presence will prove all the more important.

