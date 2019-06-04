Joe Thuney embracing challenge of playing left tackle

Tom Brady had Matt Light protecting his blindside for 11 seasons. Then, Nate Solder held the responsibility for six seasons.

Trent Brown manned the left tackle spot in New England only one season, so the Patriots are looking for who the next man up is.

The Patriots drafted Isaiah Wynn in 2018 intending to have him take over the job, but Wynn tore his Achilles in his preseason debut. He has yet to return to team drills but did do individual work Tuesday.

Thus, Joe Thuney now is getting first-team reps at left tackle.

“I was open-minded [about playing tackle],” Thuney said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “It’s whatever the coaches ask of me. I’m grateful to be out there playing, and just excited to be on the field.”

The Patriots made Thuney a third-round choice in 2016, and he has started every game at left guard since. He last played left tackle during his senior season at North Carolina State when he allowed no sacks on 589 snaps.

“As an offensive line, a lot of guys are always moving positions,” Thuney said. “The more you can do, the better. [I’m] just trying to do the most I can for the team. Whatever the coaches need me to play, I’m going to play.”