Joe Thornton returning to Sharks 'up to him,' Mike Grier says

Grier says a potential Thornton-Sharks reunion up to Jumbo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is the door still open for Joe Thornton to play for the San Jose Sharks?

New GM Mike Grier didn’t slam it shut, when asked specifically in what capacity that Thornton would be welcome back to the Sharks.

“Things are kind of up to him. I don’t know if he wants to play or not play,” Grier said on the opening day of training camp. “When he figures that out, and his family figures that out, then I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him at some point.”

Thornton was not on the Sharks’ initial training camp roster, released on Tuesday. There was some thought that San Jose could offer the 24-year NHL veteran, the No. 1 pick of the 1997 Draft, a PTO.

“I think he’s enjoying being a dad and being around his kids and helping coach his kids, and then kind of coming in here and skating with the guys,” Grier said.