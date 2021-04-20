Joe Thornton honors Patrick Marleau NHL record in best way possible

Jumbo honors Marleau's record in most hilarious way possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three of Patrick Marleau's favorite former teammates are Toronto Maple Leafs, and the trio honored the Sharks forward breaking Gordie Howe's record for the most NHL games played in hilariously fitting fashion.

Marleau was Joe Thornton's wingman for parts of 13 seasons in San Jose, and he later took young forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner under his wing during two seasons in Toronto. Matthews and Marner honored Marleau in a video, with an assist from Thornton, the Sharks' all-time leader in helpers.

Thornton is a man of fewer words -- and even fewer clothes -- in his appearance, which could never really be described as safe for work.

This was not only published by an NHL team's Twitter account but also prominently featured the logos of the league's most prominent franchise.

Somehow, it's also the most proper tribute Thornton could've provided.

Thornton, notoriously, usually conducted his postgame interviews in San Jose -- in a pre-COVID-19 world, at least -- shirtless in front of his locker stall. It doesn't take much of a leap to imagine he'd get, let's say, even more comfortable around his teammates.

At least Thornton didn't score four goals in a game prior to recording.