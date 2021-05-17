Joe Thomas: Why 2021 schedule 'lays out really well for the Browns'

Associated Press

Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days.