Ex-NFL Lineman Joe Thomas Turns Into Obstacle Course God On 'Titan Games'

Ex-NFL star Joe Thomas found another sport to excel in before cheering fans on TV. (See the clips below.)

On NBC’s “The Titan Games” on Monday, the retired Cleveland Browns offensive left tackle showed remarkable agility for a 6-foot-6 man who tipped the scales at well over 300 pounds in his playing days.

His strength was a given ― and he used that, too, in his close obstacle course victories over firefighter Matt Chan and sheriff’s deputy Steven Shelby. The host, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was impressed. “Wow,” he said after Thomas’ second triumph.

In both races, the likely future Hall of Famer treated a 300-pound ball and chain like it was a bowling ball attached to a rope. Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl pick who retired in March 2018, looked lean and nimble as he crawled through tight spaces as well.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” he said.

Check out his narrow wins right here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.