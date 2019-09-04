Joe Thomas simultaneously praises and criticizes Patriots o-line in tweets

Joe Thomas is a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time First-Team All-Pro, and a no-brainer for the Hall of Fame. If anyone knows how to assess an offensive line, it's the former Cleveland Browns star.

But New England Patriots fans probably won't agree with Thomas' take on the Pats o-line's sustained success. On Wednesday, Thomas tweeted the Patriots have had one of the best OLs due to the offensive scheme and Tom Brady's ability to make quick decisions. He even went as far as to say he "isn't sure" any of the Pats' linemen could start on another NFL team.

That is 90% of it, and 10% is the performance of your O-Line. One of the best performing OLs in the NFL over the last five years is the patriots, and I'm not sure if any of those guys could start on another team in the NFL, but... https://t.co/Mh4EDFZjNi — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 4, 2019

they play really well together within their scheme and the quarterback ties it all together by making quick decisions and being where he is supposed to in pocket — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 4, 2019

Thomas is correct in crediting the scheme and Brady's pocket presence for some of the offensive line's success. However, he may want to educate himself on a few of the guys protecting Brady: namely Shaq Mason, David Andrews, and Joe Thuney. All three would be formidable starters on any NFL squad. In fact, Mason and Thuney recently were named the best guard tandem in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Regardless of how much (or little) talent Thomas believes the Patriots offensive line posseses, they should be among the best groups in the league again in 2019. That's even without Andrews, who was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve.

