Joe Thomas recreates childhood picture in lederhosen for NFL in Germany

The NFL is traveling to Munich, Germany this weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are set to play the first-ever game in that country. Mike McDaniel is not the only former member of the Cleveland Browns who will be focused on this week, as former left tackle and current NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas recreated a childhood picture to celebrate as well.

Sporting the German lederhosen in a childhood picture, Thomas then recreated the photo that was shown on GMFB this morning as he traveled to Germany for the festivities. Thomas even added a hat for effect this time around as well!

The NFL continues to expand its reach across the globe. Thomas cannot be the only one excited by this.

