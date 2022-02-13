Joe Thomas makes Super Bowl LVI MVP prediction
NFL Network's Joe Thomas makes Super Bowl LVI MVP prediction. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has his sights set on being the best in the NFL, and he knows which quarterbacks he has to pass to get there. Burrow said today that he wants to be the best in the league, and that means raising his play to the level of the league MVP. “Patrick Mahomes, [more]
Will the Bengals get their first Super Bowl? Or will the Rams win on their home field?
The Bengals meet the Rams in the final showpiece game of the 2021 NFL season
Late money has been coming in on the Rams ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
Unlike the two coaches in Super Bowl LVI, Bill Belichick has loads of Super Bowl experience. Here's what the Patriots coach told his players as they prepared for the big game, according to Julian Edelman.
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
Lost in all the Super Bowl week histrionics is the fact that everything the Bengals do, the Rams do better, and have done better this season.
He saw the opportunity, seized it, and couldn't be stopped.
Josh McDaniels raids the Patriots for two more coaches
The 2022 Super Bowl is tomorrow and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and live stream info, location and so much more! Click
Giants coach Brian Daboll filled out a majority of his staff Friday, hiring the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history along with a pair of coordinators new to New York. Among those announced to join the recently hired Daboll was Laura Young, who will be the team’s director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game-day operations. Mike Kafka will be the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will run the defense.
Let's take a look at current 2022 NFL mock drafts to see what the Giants could be thinking at No. 5 and No. 7 overall.
According to his personal chef, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't eat any dairy, and sometimes eats a pound of protein per meal.
Team USA scored big Friday night in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but was it enough to put them back on the leader board?
Yahoo Finance Live catches up with three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman. Here's who he thinks will win the big game and MVP.