Joe Thomas will be final speaker at Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The NFL has officially announced the order in which the players joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame will speak. First-ballot Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns left tackle will be the last to speak during the ceremony on August 5. There was no chance that Thomas wouldn’t be a first-ballot guy, especially with his record of 10,363 consecutive snaps during his time as a Brown.

It will be nice for Browns fans to see Joe join this exclusive club as one of the only bright spots they had since the return in 1999. With the ceremony coming soon that means we will soon see the Browns face off with the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame preseason game.

More Latest Browns News!

Browns: All 3 top safeties receive the same Madden 24 rating

Amari Cooper a top ten rated wide receiver in Madden 24

WATCH: Browns hint at debuting white helmets in 2023

NFL coaches, execs, and scouts are still high on Deshaun Watson

Pro Football Hall of Fame officially opens Joe Thomas exhibit in Canton

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire