Joe Thomas calls fans 'heartbeat of the Cleveland Browns' at Hall of Fame induction

Aug. 5—CANTON — Joe Thomas was a perfectionist when he played left tackle for the Browns, and now he is shoulder to shoulder, bust to bust, with the very best of the best ever to play pro football.

Thomas was one of eight players, along with Don Coryell, the late coach of the Cardinals and Chargers, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on Aug. 5. The other players inducted were linebacker Zach Thomas from the Dolphins, defensive back Ken Riley from the Bengals, linebacker DeMarcus Ware from the Cowboys and Broncos, linebacker Chuck Howley from the Cowboys, cornerback Darrelle Revis from the Jets and defensive back Ronde Barber from the Buccaneers.

Every inductee at the Hall of Fame in Canton had fans in the audience for the ceremony hosted by ESPN legend Chris Berman. Those there to witness Thomas' induction had to wait until the end because Joe was the last of the nine to be honored. But for those who had to arrive early just to find a parking space and a seat in Tom Benson Stadium, it was worth the wait.

Thomas' wife, Annie, was his presenter.

"He gives 110 percent, and that's not just a cliche," Annie said. "That's from football, to being a father, husband, friend. He is the one everybody can rely on. His legacy is that he is consistent. You can count on him no matter what. If you need him, he'll be there, and he'll be perfect."

Thomas, picked third overall by the Browns in the 2007 draft, played 10 seasons and seven games of his 11th season in 2017 before a torn triceps ended his career. Thomas made the Pro Bowl each of the first 10 years of his career and never missed a snap.

Thomas blocked for 20 different starting quarterbacks in his career, which goes a long way in explaining why the Browns had only one winning season while Thomas played. That happened in 2007 when they were 10-6 with Derek Anderson at quarterback. The other starters Thomas blocked for were Charlie Frye, Bruce Gradkowski, Thad Lewis, Connor Shaw, Kevin Hogan, Colt McCoy, Brandon Weeden, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Josh McCown, Jason Campbell, Austin Davis Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer.

Thomas was humble in his acceptance speech. He thanked his teammates and coaches from middle school, through high school, the University of Wisconsin and the Browns. He gave a shoutout to Browns trainer Joe Sheehan and equipment manager Brad Melland. And, of course, he barked for Browns fans.

"What made Berea special for me was always the people inside those walls,'" Thomas said. "It was the enjoyment I got experiencing that selfless team attitude every single day.

"No matter your role with the Browns, no matter your perceived importance, you guys all show up for each other like perfect teammates. We could always count on you, because on a true team, no job is more important than any other."

Thomas singled out team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and predicted, "Success is just around the corner, and I cannot wait to be the biggest fan when it comes."

That elicited loud cheers from the throng there to listen to Thomas. Many were wearing "73" jerseys.

"To Browns fans — the most loyal group of people I know," Thomas said. "In Cleveland, even if we were losing, you guys were there on Sundays, barking in the Dawg Pound, partying in the Muni Lot. You guys are the heartbeat of the Cleveland Browns. It was truly my honor to represent you on and off the field for 11 seasons."

Thomas is the 16th Browns player inducted into the Hall of Fame.