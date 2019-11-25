Joe Theismann thinks Dwayne Haskins' selfie was 'immature'

Dwayne Haskins won his first NFL game on Sunday against the Lions, but his play on the field came second to an off the field antic he pulled late in the fourth quarter, causing him to miss the Redskins' kneel down in victory formation.

As backup quarterback Case Keenum trotted on the field to take a knee on the Redskins' final snap, Haskins was seen taking a selfie was fans behind the bench.

Everyone has formed their opinion on the matter. Interim head coach Bill Callahan said postgame he will address the situation with Haskins and believes the rookie thought the game was over. Some think it's not a big deal, such as tackle Morgan Moses, while others believing it's unacceptable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann falls in the latter category. He joined 106.7's Grant and Danny Show, where he called Haskins' act "immature," sounding pretty disappointed in the QB's actions.

Joe Theismann says it was immature Dwayne Haskins missed the final play of his first #Redskins win and tells @granthpaulsen and @funnydanny: "To miss that moment, I felt bad for Dwayne, but he brought it upon himself." https://t.co/ZkfE2FcfyY — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 25, 2019

"It was something that was immature," Theismann said. "To miss that moment, I felt bad for Dwayne, but he brought it upon himself."

Story continues

Theismann also sounded upset that Haskins did not get to experience the moment of his first victory with his teammates on the field.

"It's unthinkable," he said. "I mean it really is, it's unthinkable that you are in a situation where you have a chance to have quarterbacked your first victory in professional football and you don't get a chance to share that moment with your teammates. And that's the thing that got me.

"When you get a chance to get into that victory formation and you step in the huddle and you go, 'Victory formation on one,'" Theismann continued. "And you take that last snap, that's a very sacred moment to me, it always has been in football. I remember the one in the Super Bowl vividly. And that's a moment you share with your teammates. People don't understand that. That's part of the camaraderie of this game."

Theismann first shared his displeasure of Haskins' actions after the game on Twitter.

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That's unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019

Additionally, Theismann questioned the leadership of the rookie.

"You wanna stand up in front of a group of men and lead them," Theismann said on 106.7. "It's more your actions than your words: How you conduct yourself, the little things you do, the study habits you have, the way you communicate with your teammates, the way you walk off the field."

Theismann wasn't only negative towards Haskins, however. He did mention he believes the rookie is getting better and hopes this situation will teach Haskins something that he'll benefit from in the future.

"This may be a blessing in disguise and a lesson that will be well learned and we'll move on from it," he said.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Joe Theismann thinks Dwayne Haskins' selfie was 'immature' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington