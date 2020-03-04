Joe Theismann thinks drafting Tua Tagovailoa would be a mistake, still believes in Haskins

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera found himself in many headlines following his media appearance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week when he told reporters the team was meeting with top quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, especially after the team selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round a year ago.

Despite Rivera's comments, many still expect Washington to nab Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young second overall. It's unknown whether the Redskins are legitimately interested in drafting a signal-caller at No. 2 or Rivera is trying to make it as much of a mystery as possible to what Washington will do. If it's the latter, Rivera sure did a good job.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann is a believer in Haskins and thinks drafting Tagovailoa, or any quarterback at No. 2, would be a mistake.

"Chase Young will be the choice at No. 2," Theismann told 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen. "Anybody other than him would be a mistake for our football team."

Young met with the Redskins during the Combine and said that his meeting with the Redskins "stood out the most" of any team.

But the bigger part of Theismann's statement has been his continued support of rising second-year passer Dwayne Haskins.

In late November, Theismann complimented Haskins on his growth throughout his rookie season. And in January, the former Super Bowl-winning QB stressed patience with Haskins, saying he's ready to become a bigger leader in his second season with the team.

On Wednesday, Theismann remained consistent with his opinion of No. 7.

"You have to give him a chance," Theismann said on Haskins. "There's not enough tape for someone to evaluate [that] he can or can not play."

Haskins had his growing pains as a rookie but started to play solid football towards the end of the season. Over his last three games, the passer threw five touchdowns to just one interception.

Rivera has stated he sees the potential in Haskins, but is not anointing him the starting gig just yet. Haskins has heard Rivera's comments, and has spent the bulk of his offseason around the team's facility and training for next season.

"I believe in the kid," Theismann said. "I really do."

