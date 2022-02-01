On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet.

Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders.

Watch the clip. He doesn’t talk about Commanders as a possibility. He talks about it as a reality, explaining that there are “a lot of Commanders” in D.C.

Theismann has ince tried to unring the bell, telling the Washington Times that he doesn’t know the name.

We’ll find out tomorrow whether it’s Commanders or something else. By having so many options, the team has guaranteed that a plurality of fans will be excited about the final choice — and that a majority of fans will wish it were something else.

Joe Theismann seems to let the new Washington name out of the bag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk