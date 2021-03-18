Joe Theismann says Ron Rivera won’t appoint Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB yet

Theismann says Rivera won’t appoint Fitzpatrick starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team made its first significant quarterback investment of the post-Alex Smith era this week, signing veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal. With Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen already signed, head coach Ron Rivera now has a three-deep quarterback room devoid of any players he inherited when he joined the franchise 15 months ago.

Fitzpatrick, 39, has easily the most NFL experience (165 career games) over Allen (19) and Heinicke (9). Yet former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann doesn’t believe that means Rivera will hand him the starting job right away. The retired Super Bowl champion joined 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies on Thursday morning and talked about what Rivera plans to do heading into his second season in D.C.

“Our team is a team I don’t think you can predict,” Theismann said. “There’s so much uncertainty wrapped around the football team. The quarterback position is one where you just don’t know who’s going to be your quarterback. If it’s Taylor or Kyle, they’re two guys that really haven’t played a lot of football. If it’s Fitz, he’s a guy that’s played a ton football and believe me I guarantee you one thing and one thing for sure: There will be competition at every position.”

“Ron made it perfectly clear that he was not going to put himself in the same situation he did a year ago and just appoint somebody and give them a job, that everybody was going to compete.”

For all his NFL experience, Fitzpatrick still carries a reputation of being a streaky player. He’s finished four separate seasons with more interceptions than touchdown passes and has never appeared in a playoff game. Of the eight seasons in which he started at least 10 games, Fitzpatrick has only once finished with a winning record.

Meanwhile, Heinicke turned some heads in January when he put together an impressive performance in Washington’s Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen has played almost his entire career under Rivera and knows offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system well. Neither quarterback would be considered the favorite to win the job over Fitzpatrick, but Theismann is confident that they will be given a shot to do so in training camp.

