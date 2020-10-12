Joe Theismann says it doesn't matter who Washington starts at QB with O-line struggling

Theismann: With current O-line, it doesn't matter who's QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's quarterback problems have been well documented at this point, but not as much has been said about how the offensive line's failure to help out Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen or Alex Smith.

Through five games, Washington has given up the second-most sacks (21) and their rushing attack boasts the worst yards-per-carry rate in the NFL (3.5).

Say what you want about the lack of weapons at the quarterback's disposal, but the offensive line hasn't been getting any sort of push this year. On Sunday against the Rams, it became clear that even with a new quarterback under center, the offense is going to continue to struggle to move the ball without better play up front.

"The underlying issue is the offensive line really struggles when it comes to pass protection," Joe Theismann said on Washington Football Postgame Live. "It doesn't matter who's back there, it's something that they really want to improve and work on. Any practices that were held [Haskins] worked with the first team so really, he had more work than anybody did when it came to being able to run this offense."

For everything that was said about Haskins' performance through the first four games, Week 5 may have helped him a bit. There's no denying he played poorly in the first month of the season, but Allen and Smith didn't look much better, and it had a lot to do with the lack of time they had to make decisions.

For a player like Haskins who's still learning how to execute NFL offenses at a high level, getting sped up in the pocket certainly won't help him make the right reads. This might be why we saw him check the ball down over and over again against the Ravens.

So for Haskins, this week may have opened the door for him to get back in the quarterback conversation after getting demoted from No. 1 to No. 3. Nothing's guaranteed of course, but at least we know it wasn't ALL him.

"This is a funny business," Theismann said. "I mean we're looking at three different quarterbacks possibly starting in three different weeks. We saw this a few years back when we had four do it. The question isn't where Dwayne is right now the question is what are you gonna do to keep yourself ready to go play if and when the opportunity presents itself again."

Whether or not the next opportunity is with Washington, Haskins would be wise to listen to the man who's number he wears.