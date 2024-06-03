Joe Theismann receives AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award

Memphis, Tenn. – Former Notre Dame and NFL Washington quarterback Joe Theismann was the guest of honor and received the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s most prestigious recognition, the Distinguished Citizen Award, tonight at the Hilton Memphis Hotel.

Theismann received the award at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s annual Distinguished Citizen Award dinner benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A live auction and silent auction were also held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude. The 29th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic will be held tomorrow, Monday, June 3 at TPC Southwind.

“Joe joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished themselves and reached the pinnacle of their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Joe among the nationally-known luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our 66-year history.”

