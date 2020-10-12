Joe Theismann feels 'so bad' for Dak Prescott originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On a day when a Washington quarterback returned from a gruesome leg injury and a Dallas quarterback sustained a gruesome leg injury, the godfather of gruesome quarterback leg injuries chimed in to share his support.

Dak Prescott sustained a broken ankle in the Cowboys game against the Giants. It was obvious in the moment as his leg turned backward at the foot while he was on the field and the team immediately brought out the medical cart to tend to the injury.

Washington Football Team legend Joe Theismann suffered a similar injury 35 years ago, and voiced his support for Prescott on Twitter.

Feel so bad for Dak. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

The cruel irony of Prescott's injury on the same day Alex Smith returned for Washington is just crazy. Smith suffered a compound fracture to his leg almost two years ago and after 17 surgeries he finally returned to NFL action. It's also worth noting that Prescott is playing this year on the franchise tag, which means he makes $31 million for 2020 but has no long-term job security.

Download and subscribe to Washington Football Talk Podcast

Theismann never returned from his injury, but medical technology has advanced significantly in the time since.

Smith was able to return despite most people expecting him to walk away from the game.

Prescott should return, and he undoubtedly will have Theismann and Smith rooting for him.