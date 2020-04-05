Joe Theismann explains why Redskins cannot afford to pass on Chase Young

The Redskins hold the No. 2 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft, and what the team will do with the selection remains a hot topic of conversation in the nation's capital.

For former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, Washington's decision is easy: take Chase Young.

"I think Chase Young is one of those generational type players," Theismann told NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson. (Watch the full interview on NBC Sports Washington at 6 p.m. on Monday).

The Ohio State pass rusher is considered the best prospect in the draft by the majority of NFL Draft experts and widely expected to land with Washington at No. 2. However, reports surfaced last week that the Redskins were warming up to the idea of trading back in the draft. There have also been rumors that the Redskins may consider taking Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, but those have since faded after Washington traded for Kyle Allen last week to compete with second-year passer Dwayne Haskins.

Theismann's belief that the Redskins should take Young is not new, either. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has reiterated multiple times over the past few months that the Redskins should take the Ohio State pass rusher and stay patient with Haskins. In an interview in March, Theismann stated that if the Redskins take anyone but Young, it "would be a mistake for our football team."

The former Redskins signal-caller emphasized there is too much uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa health-wise for the Redskins to even consider passing on Young.

"Everyone is talking about the possibility of Tua [Tagovailoa] being there at No. 2 for the Redskins to take," he said. "With Tua, you just don't know what you have. You have ankle problems. You have a hip you haven't really had the chance to look at thoroughly enough as he continues to rehab and get better. He's had other shoulder issues. So it's an unknown entity."

Theismann went on to explain that besides the fact that Young is in his opinion the "best player in the draft," the pass rusher also fits in perfectly to what the Redskins defense wants to become.

"Chase Young to me fits right in for what the Redskins want to do defensively," Theismann said. "You've got Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, [Montez] Sweat last year. Four young football players. Now, you bring in Chase Young as an impact defensive end, and that's a formidable front four for a while."

Under previous defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, the Redskins ran a 3-4 base with a complex defensive system, one that often had players playing out of position. Over the past few seasons, there was no shortage of pass rushers dropping back into coverage and linebackers having to cover wide receivers and tight ends. Opponents took advantage of these mismatches, exploiting the Redskins often.

New defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has already stated that he plans to move the unit back to a 4-3 base and run a much simpler system that allows his players to play fast and instinctively.

Adding another pass rusher like Young would be a near-perfect fit for the Redskins scheme, according to Theismann.

"[The Redskins] are going to a 4-3 under Jack Del Rio, so the concept of what they want to play defensively fits very well into the personnel and choice of Chase Young at that No. 2 position," he said.

Coming off a 3-13 season, it's no secret that the Redskins have multiple holes to fill, which is why the idea of trading back has come up in conversation. A team like the Miami Dolphins, who hold three first-round picks and are in need of a QB, could be a potential trade partner with Washington.

But according to Theismann, there's almost nothing any team could offer the Redskins where he personally would trade back.

"Miami could give up two No. 1's, and I still wouldn't trade away that pick," he said. "I can't imagine anybody offering me anything that would get me out of that two position."

