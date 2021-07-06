Joe Staley's most frustrating part from 49ers' Super Bowl LIV loss

What still frustrates Staley from 49ers' Super Bowl LIV loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been over 17 months since the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

The pain of course never will go away for 49ers players, coaches and fans. That includes retired players like Joe Staley.

The former 49ers star left tackle told the crew of 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" on Tuesday morning that he and coach Kyle Shanahan still talk about the game, and that Staley himself still watches the loss at times.

"Yeah, it comes up. I watch it," Staley said. "It's not something that's like some painful memory. It's a game, and I would have loved to have won that game. Even though it was my last game ... kind of watching and looking back and seeing why did we not get it done.

"What happened? What were the turning points?"

If there was one major turning point, it's an obvious one to Staley.

"I think one of the turning points is that Nick Bosa never got called for holding," Staley said. "Not one time. He held him like 30 times."

Playes, coaches, and especially fans were heated watching the Super Bowl and seemingly seeing Bosa held time and time again from Chiefs offensive linemen. That includes perhaps the biggest play of the game when Kansas City converted a 3rd-and-15 for 44 yards with the 49ers leading 20-10.

You be the judge.

Despite being harassed by the opposing offensive line, Bosa put on a dominant display as a rookie. He finished Super Bowl LIV with three tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

A healthy Bosa and Co. will look to get the 49ers back to the promised land this season.

