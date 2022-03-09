Joe Staley thinks Jimmy Garoppolo's surgery attempt to diminish trade value

Staley: Jimmy G's surgery might be attempt to diminish trade value originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo handled the Trey Lance situation with aplomb. In fact, Garoppolo's professionalism and leadership were the main reasons the 49ers' awkward experiment worked.

But while Garoppolo put on a smile every day when he came to work, it was clear at times that he was irked by the situation. Who wouldn't be?

The 49ers now enter the offseason trying to find a trade partner to take the 30-year-old quarterback off their hands. However, Garoppolo's recent shoulder surgery could complicate matters.

Former 49ers offensive lineman and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Joe Staley believes Garoppolo's decision to undergo surgery might be an attempt to diminish his value on the trade market.

"You know, I think Jimmy is playing right now a little bit of the business game," Staley told KNBR's Papa and Lund. "I know Jimmy is a great guy, didn't make anything public, and is not going to split the team in any way or capacity, but it probably felt a certain way to him that they would draft a guy to take over his role. So I think he's a little upset with that business aspect of it, and I think the timing of his surgery now, is a little bit of a business aspect to it. Saying, 'all right, you're going to try to trade me? Well, I don't want to get traded so I'm going to diminish my trade value a little bit by the timing of this shoulder surgery.'"

Garoppolo recently underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to be ready to throw by late June or early July.

Meanwhile, the QB market has started to move and shake around the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers while the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson and the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz.

Those moves take Denver and Washington off the list of potential Garoppolo landing spots but add the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Commanders traded for Wentz because they didn't want to wait for Garoppolo. If other teams share that sentiment, the 49ers might find themselves in a tough place with Garoppolo.

If no trade suitor emerges, the 49ers will either have to cut the veteran quarterback or bring him back to compete with Trey Lance. The latter is a situation general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco is one San Francisco has budgeted for.

The new league year begins March 16, but due to Garoppolo's recent surgery, there's a chance the situation isn't resolved until closer to the 2022 NFL Draft.

