One of the many job requirements for being an NFL offensive or defensive lineman is obviously an unnatural amount of strength. I mean, regular people just don't look like Trent Brown or Calais Campbell.

Even with every player possessing an awe-inspiring level of power, some players continue to stand out and make their opponents remember them.

The question was recently posed on Twitter as to which player was the greatest menace to go up against for NFL players on the line, and one local name came up several times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Considering these two offensive tackles have played in a combined eight Pro Bowls, that is high praise for the former 49er Smith.

How many players do you see doing stuff like this to a Pro Bowler?

Story continues

[RELATED: Nick Bosa has unfinished business despite stellar start]

Smith played 14 NFL seasons, the final seven of which came in a 49ers uniform. He finished his career with 880 tackles and 87 sacks.

He joins former 49ers teammate Patrick Willis as nominees on the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Joe Staley, T.J. Lang call ex-49er Justin Smith 'strongest lineman ever' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area