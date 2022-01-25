Joe Staley 'stirring the pot' with tweet about buying 49ers-Rams tickets

Staley 'stirring the pot,' has no 49ers-Rams tickets to sell originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're looking for tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, don't ask Joe Staley.

The former 49ers offensive lineman and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst was just doing some light-hearted trolling when he tweeted that he would buy tickets from any Rams fans who were looking to sell.

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets - Iâ€™ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE! https://t.co/vHr3ZEv21O — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 24, 2022

But Staley has no intention of buying or selling any tickets to the showdown at Levi's South.

“I’m not a huge social media person, but every once in a while I like to get on there and stir the pot a little bit,” Staley told KNBR's "Papa and Lund" on Monday. “I saw a tweet from Andrew Whitworth’s wife that got retweeted and came on my feed and it said basically ‘I will buy all of your tickets, don’t sell them to the other team.’ So I said verbatim what she said but ‘don’t sell them to your own team, I will buy them.’ It was more of just stirring the pot.

“I can’t even go on social media, I can’t even look at anything, because I have a million requests right now. People think I’m out here hawking tickets. I’d have to sell off my house! Tickets are expensive now. I love the Niners but, you can figure it out.”

All the hubbub around tickets started Sunday when the Rams restricted ticket purchases to people whose billing zip codes were in the Greater Los Angeles area. This came after the Week 18 game between the 49ers and Rams in which San Francisco fans took over SoFi Stadium and forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to use a silent count.

Story continues

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth's wife pleaded with Rams fans not to sell their tickets to 49ers fans, which led to Staley poking some fun at the 49ers NFC West rival. Frank Gore also got in on the fun.

The restrictions have since been lifted, and most expect The Faithful to show up in droves to watch the No. 6-seeded 49ers try and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

There's no doubt The Faithful will find a way to get to SoFi Stadium, it just won't be with Staley's help.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast