Joe Staley still unsure whether he will play Sunday

Kyle Shanahan has given Joe Staley an “outside chance” to return Sunday against Carolina. It’s more likely the left tackle needs another week.

Staley felt the effects of a pregame workout on the field in Washington on Sunday.

“I did a workout a Sunday and the thing blew up,” Staley said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “So I didn’t do anything on it for three days. Yesterday, I was on it, it felt good. Today it feels good. Hopefully, I can do more, and we’ll see from there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Staley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Staley doesn’t know whether he will suit up against the Panthers. He has not played since his injury in Week Two and had targeted a return for the Oct. 31 game against the Cardinals.

“Honestly, I have no idea what the plan is,” Staley said. “Taking it day by day, honestly.”

Justin Skule has started the past four games at left tackle in Staley’s absence.