49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and retired left tackle Joe Staley spent some time together over the holiday weekend and it sounds like Shanahan wants to have more Staley in his life come the football season.

Shanahan and Staley were spotted in a viral video showing Shanahan launching a football from one rooftop into a pizza oven located on another rooftop across the street. During an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Staley said Shanahan didn’t stop talking about the throw for the rest of the day but there was also time for some talk about Staley returning as a member of the coaching staff.

“I know Kyle’s trying to get me up there to work on his staff, but I’m not ready to do the coaching thing yet,” Staley said, via the team’s website. “I’m really, honestly, just enjoying the time that I have with my family right now. I have two young girls, seven and four, and we’re enjoying spending a ton of time together. I’m catching up on all the time I missed while playing football and I’m not in a huge hurry to get back into something.”

Staley’s answer suggests that a coaching job could be in the cards at some point in the future, but, for now, rooftop shenanigans appear to be all that he and Shanahan will be sharing.

Joe Staley says Kyle Shanahan wants him on 49ers coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk