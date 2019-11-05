Joe Staley plans to return to 49ers' starting lineup Monday against Seahawks

SANTA CLARA – Left tackle Joe Staley on Tuesday went through a full practice for the first time since sustaining a fractured fibula in his left leg on Sept. 15.

It was only an hourlong practice, as the 49ers began the work week to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but Staley said he believes he will be ready to return to action after missing six games.

"I feel good," said Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl player. "If everything goes according to plan, I'll be out there this week. Today, I was out there for the full practice, which was the first time.

"Barring any type of setback, the plan is to play."

Staley said the last time he has an X-ray, the leg was 90-percent healed. He returned to individual work the past two weeks with the intention all along that he would play against the Seahawks in Week 10.

"I haven't done anything for two months and you don't want to just jump out there," Staley said. "You want to be able to ramp it up, and that's what we've been doing for the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, feel good and be ready to go."

Rookie Justin Skule started in place of Staley, and the 49ers kept on winning. The 49ers enter the game Monday with an 8-0 record and a lead over the Seahawks (7-2) in the NFC West standings.

"Justin did a great job of making sure I wasn't stressed to come back too soon," Staley said. "I was able to take my time because he was doing so well, along with the rest of the offensive line.

"The record helps the situation, too. We were able to be patient with it and make sure everything was really healed and I didn't come back too early and make the situation worse and the rest of the season being done."

