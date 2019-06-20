Joe Staley one of few 49ers holdovers deemed worthy of keeping around originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

In three offseasons since their hirings, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have turned over the team's roster.

Only 10 players have remained with the 49ers from the roster Lynch and Shanahan inherited in February 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lynch and Shanahan have spoken about "taking care of our own." But there haven't been many holdover players the 49ers have wanted to keep around.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt, running back Raheem Mostert and tackle Joe Staley will open the season as the only players acquired during Trent Baalke's time with the 49ers that the new regime has signed to multi-year contract extensions.

The 49ers also would like to sign Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a long-term extension. The club this offseason picked up the fifth-year option on Buckner for the 2020 season.

"We've had to bring in a lot of people and we knew that before we got here," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before the conclusion of the team's offseason program. "What's been really hard is bringing in a lot of people. We want to reward our own.

"We've been waiting to do that, and we know Buck is right around the corner. Hopefully, that could be soon. To get that done with Staley, it's something that we've wanted to do. We want to do a lot more of that."

There was a time in the middle of the 2017 season when Staley was unsure if he wanted to continue to play. But after seeing eye-to-eye with Shanahan on the direction of the organization, he has been re-energized to the point that he signed a new deal that could pay him more than $36 million over the next three seasons.

Story continues

The deal to lock up Staley is exactly what the 49ers want to do with their players who set the kind of standard the organization wishes to see from everyone in the locker room and field.

"It means everything," Shanahan said. "First of all, you're going to reward people who are good players, who can help you. But whenever you make a commitment like that to someone and you're talking a certain type of money and things like that, you want to do it for people who do it the right way."

Staley, 34, is a 12-year NFL veteran who did not earn his first Pro Bowl selection until his fifth year in the league. He now has been chosen to six Pro Bowls. Although he had one of his better seasons last year, he was not chosen for a spot on the NFC team.

"Joe's a very good player, and in terms of doing it the right way he's been perfect for us," Shanahan said. "He's gotten better since we've gotten here, which is very exciting, especially at his age and we all know he was real good before that, too.

"So the fact that you can see him improving, the way he carries himself, the fact that he really loves football, you can tell he enjoys playing it. That's why when guys truly enjoy it, they can play later in their career. They're not just collecting a check and things like that. It's people you believe in."

[RELATED: Wishnowsky has wide array of punts from Aussie rules days]

These are the 10 players who have remained continuously with the 49ers from the roster Lynch and Shanahan inherited in 2017:

LT Joe Staley, 2007, drafted first round

TE Garrett Celek, 2012, signed as undrafted rookie

DB Jimmie Ward, 2014, drafted first round

*LS Kyle Nelson, 2014, signed as free agent

DL Arik Armstead, 2015, drafted first round

DB Jaquiski Tartt, 2015, drafted second round

DL DeForest Buckner, 2016, drafted first round

OG Joshua Garnett, 2016, drafted first round

DE Ronald Blair, 2016, drafted fifth round

RB Raheem Mostert, 2016, signed to practice squad/active roster



















(*-Nelson is scheduled to serve the final six games of a 10-game suspension as a repeat offender of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances at the beginning of the season.)