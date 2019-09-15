49ers' win comes with loss of Joe Staley, out 6-8 weeks with broken fibula

Between 41 points, 313 yards through the air and 259 yards on the ground, plenty went right for the San Francisco 49ers in a 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Unfortunately, it came with a big price.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Niners’ Joe Staley out with broken fibula

Joe Staley, the Niners’ Pro Bowl left tackle, broke his left fibula against the Bengals and will be out 6-8 weeks. On the bright side, he will not be placed on season-ending injured reserve, per NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan.

The injury seemed to come in a freak accident on a run by Raheem Mostert. Staley was carted off after limping to the Bengals sideline.

Here’s the play on which #49ers LT Joe Staley sustained his fractured left fibula. Raheem Mostert ran into Staley’s leg from behind. A freak injury. Staley said he is expected to be out from 6 to 8!weeks. (Photo ⁦@JCGar75⁩) pic.twitter.com/5qdVY9OTs7 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 15, 2019

That’s obviously a brutal blow for the Niners, who have received at least 13 games from Staley every season since 2010.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

If Staley recovers in six weeks, the optimistic end of his recovery window, the team will be without him for games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers.

Story continues

The 35-year-old Staley signed a two-year, $28 million contract extension this offseason and is set to make up $36 million over the next three seasons.

Joe Staley is a big loss for the 49ers offense. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: