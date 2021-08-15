Joe Staley, NFL Twitter reacts to Trey Lance's 80-yard TD pass

Staley, NFL Twitter reacts to Lance's 80-yard touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's preseason debut arguably was the most anticipated in recent 49ers history, and the No. 3 overall pick didn't disappoint.

In fact, Lance made 49ers fans go bonkers on the first play of his second drive under center against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Saturday night.

After a three-and-out in his first preseason series, Lance took the first snap of the second series, faked the handoff, bootlegged to his left and heaved the ball downfield to wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who caught the ball around the Chiefs' 42-yard line and took it the rest of the way for an 80-yard touchdown.

TREY LANCE 80-YARD TOUCHDOWN 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Vq4KAEugvC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 15, 2021

49ers fans everywhere went crazy at the sight of Lance throwing his first preseason touchdown.

The play even got former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley's attention.

Here's how 49ers fans reacted on Twitter.

finally a 49ers QB that's worth watching https://t.co/KE3dYBzOLM — deadlocklegend (@deadlocklegend) August 15, 2021

Lookin like a #3 overall pick to me https://t.co/5N6entKQj7 — Evan Johnson (@thevoiceofevan) August 15, 2021

Excited to see more of this in the future https://t.co/dm8ikJGI9J — Tortuga (@Chris_FOE223) August 15, 2021

https://t.co/QNOQHol8Lc



Ok can we just start Lance NOW!!! COME ON KYLE!!! NINER NATION IS READY FOR TREY AREA — Derrick Morris (@Mrimpala1) August 15, 2021

Put the NFL on notice https://t.co/F7odQQvSfF — Jay Wes (@jaywesc) August 15, 2021

Best Arm ive seen in person https://t.co/dgCMm7kmzO — Mando (@Mando__49) August 15, 2021

Oh yeah we have the best QB in the league 😂🔥 https://t.co/evt8PN1AiI — ✰ Flex Finito ✰ (@flexfinito) August 15, 2021

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport had a good reminder for 49ers fans -- and all NFL fans.

Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. Do not overreact to the preseason. https://t.co/i2IM0EIeDe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2021

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear all offseason that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback when the 2021 NFL season begins, but that there will be packages designed for Lance to get on the field during games.

If Lance continues to impress, though, the calls will grow louder for Shanahan to make a change to the quarterback of the future.

Yes, it happened in a preseason game and the Chiefs weren't playing a lot of their best defensive players, but Lance still made a great first impression on Shanahan and the 49ers' fan base.

