Joe Staley explains doctor's appointment that led to 49ers retirement

Joe Staley was extremely durable over his 13-year career with the 49ers. The star left tackle played all 16 games eight times, which is no easy task for any NFL player.

Staley only missed a large chunk of the season three times, but just last year injuries forced him to miss nine games. As he dealt with a nagging neck injury throughout the season, Staley decided enough was enough and announced his retirement on April 25, during the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Staley detailed on the "Adam Schefter Podcast" how an appointment with Dr. Robert Watkins steered him towards retirement.

"It was probably a month after the season was done, I kind of went down there [to see] Dr. Watkins down in L.A., and he's done everyone under the sun's neck surgery," Staley said. "He's kind of the guy to go to if you have neck issues, so I got a second opinion from him.

"I met with him, went down to the office for like four or five hours, and it was just a little more serious than what I was thinking."

Staley expected to hear rest and time away from the field and constant contact would be enough. He figured a smart offseason would reset him and he would play another season or two like he always figured.

But that wasn't the case.

"He was pretty concerned about my age -- there's a lot of different factors that go into it," Staley said. "I just took all that information that I was getting there. And it wasn't just that. It was the cumulative affect everything my body has gone through the last 13 years.

"Some of it has been reported, some of it has not."

Staley averaged 14 games played per season over his career with the 49ers. The six-time Pro Bowler dealt with a fractured fibula and a dislocated/fractured finger last season. It's clear that he had other nagging injuries as well, though.

Football players take the field injured and banged up all the time. It certainly happens much more than they report. Staley isn't any different.

"You put your body through a lot, especially playing offensive line for as long as I have," Staley said. "The stresses that you put your family through with all that, I thought it was a good time [to retire]."

