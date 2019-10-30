Joe Staley doubtful; Matt Breida questionable

The 49ers hoped left tackle Joe Staley would return Thursday night against the Cardinals. It appears, though, that Staley will take another week.

The 49ers list Staley as doubtful.

He fractured his fibula Sept. 15, and sixth-round pick Justin Skule has started the past five games in his stead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Without us having a full-speed practice, it’s going to be kind of tough to simulate some stuff here in this day and a half,” Shanahan said, via the Sacramento Bee. “So we’ll see how he feels. I put him more in ‘doubtful’ whenever I have to do that, but there’s still a chance.”

The 49ers ruled out right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot). They hope McGlinchey, Juszczyk, Witherspoon and Staley can play Nov. 11 against Seattle.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Levine Toilolo (groin) are questionable.