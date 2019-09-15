Joe Staley carted to locker room

The 49ers’ offense suffered a big loss in what has otherwise been a great game.

San Francisco offensive tackle Joe Staley was carted off late in the third quarter of a game the 49ers are leading 34-10.

Staley appeared to injure his left leg, and although he was able to limp off the field on his own, he was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

The team’s longtime starting left tackle and a team captain, Staley was being counted on to help protect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a history of injuries and needs all the protection he can get. Losing Staley for a significant period of time would be a big blow.