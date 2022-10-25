Joe Staley, Bryant Young reminisce about funny NFL welcome between 49ers stars

Staley, Young reminisce about hysterical 'welcome to NFL' moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In 2007, former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley was entering his rookie NFL season right as Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bryant Young was preparing for his final campaign in San Francisco.

Young, known as a soft-spoken yet lethal threat on the gridiron, used his strength and voice to provide a 23-year-old Staley with his “welcome to the NFL” moment -- a hysterical interaction the O-lineman shared Monday on KNBR.

“[Bryant’s] in Year 14, I’m in my rookie year trying to make an impression on the team, first-round pick, and I want to make sure that I’m not going to let anyone punk me and tell me what to do,” Staley said on the “Papa & Lund” show. “I didn’t know yet, anything.”

What Staley certainly didn’t know was that Bryant, standing opposite the rookie on the practice field during OTAs, wasn’t going to let some new kid punk him, either.

Staley explained that as the 49ers ran a power scheme to the right, he blocked Young with all he had, prompting a warning from the defensive tackle.

“I come off hard as I can, put my forearm in the middle of his chest and I’m grinding my feet, and he just looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, rook. Tone it down. Let’s tone it down,’ ” Staley recalled.

Not knowing he was going up against one of the strongest players in the league, Staley decided he wasn’t backing down. He went at Bryant again, throwing his forearm into the veteran’s chest and running his feet with all of his might.

But this time, Bryant didn’t offer a warning.

“He was ready for it, took me with one hand, flipped me over his knee, basically, threw me on my back,” Staley said. “... He points his finger right in my face and says, ‘I told you rook to settle down.’

“And so I’m just like, whoa. There’s different levels to NFL strength.”

Lesson learned.

So what does Bryant remember from that day in the spring of 2007? He went on “Papa & Lund” later in the day and offered a classic answer.

“That might have been one of my blackout moments,” Bryant laughed.

Jokes aside, Bryant said he remembers the encounter pretty clearly, even though it was over 15 years ago.

“He was trying very hard, and rightfully so,” Bryant said. “He’s trying to earn that position and just working hard to get better, and not that I wasn’t working hard, either, but he was doing a little extra. So I just decided to have a quick moment of pause and say, ‘Hey, you don’t have to go as hard as you are.’

“But certainly I knew back then that he was going to be a great player. And I’m just very fortunate I got a chance to cross over with him for that one year.”

The Hall of Famer’s tough love must have worked on Staley, who went on to spend his entire 13-year NFL career with the 49ers, just like Bryant and his 14 seasons in San Francisco.

But during his time in the league, Staley never carried on Bryant’s legacy of putting a rookie in his place.

“Because I’m not strong like that,” Staley chuckled. “I was worried about the other way, where I'd try to do that and the rookie would do it to me and be like, ‘I’m here to take your job, old man!’ "

