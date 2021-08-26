Joe Staley bear hugs George Kittle, asks silly question in accent

Staley and Kittle share bear hug before hilarious exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In joining his new team, it certainly doesn't appear as if Joe Staley burned any bridges with his previous one.

On his very first day in his new role as a 49ers analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, Staley wasted no time in settling in. The All-Decade left tackle was in attendance at practice Thursday, and re-introduced himself to the players, many of whom he shared a locker room with for several seasons.

That included tight end George Kittle, whose first three seasons in the NFL coincided with Staley's final three. Based on their initial embrace Thursday, one gathers that they got along pretty well back then, and still do.

Not your typical media and player interaction 😂



Best buds @jstaley74 and @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/CZXqzNz36o — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 26, 2021

"We're not going to get a lot done with Joe Staley at media stuff, guys," Kittle quipped.

In opening up the questioning, Staley didn't exactly suggest otherwise.

It wouldn’t be a @jstaley74 and @gkittle46 conversation without the Canadian accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGv5JhuAL6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 26, 2021

Those guys clearly don't know how to have any fun.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast