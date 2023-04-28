Joe Staley to announce 49ers’ Day 2 draft picks

Joe Staley retired after the 2019 season, but that didn’t end his involvement with the 49ers. While head coach Kyle Shanahan has tried pushing the former left tackle to coaching, the team will utilize him in a different capacity this year. Staley will announce the team’s Day 2 draft picks according to Matt Barrrows of the Athletic.

The 49ers are slated to pick three times on Day 2 of this year’s draft, with all three picks coming in the final four of the third round. They’re on the clock at Nos. 99, 101 and 102. That 102nd selection is the final choice in Round 3. San Francisco could trade up, but wherever they pick, it’ll be Staley announcing it instead of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Barrows also reported that Staley helped train a handful of offensive line prospects leading up to the draft. Those players included Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron, North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch, BYU OT Blake Freeland and Michigan OT Ryan Hayes, who had a 30 visit with the 49ers.

Finding an offensive tackle could be a priority for the 49ers with Colton McKivitz in line to take the starting right tackle spot. Even if a draft pick doesn’t beat out McKivitz, having better depth at that position would help an already strong San Francisco roster that doesn’t have a ton of holes.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire