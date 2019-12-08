Joe Staley active, but 49ers down a pair of wide receivers

Left tackle Joe Staley is back in the lineup for the 49ers.

Staley missed the last three games with a finger injury he suffered in Week 10 and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in New Orleans, but was not one of the seven names on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning.

Staley had missed eight games with a fractured leg before returning for that Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill have seen time at left tackle in Staley’s absence.

While Staley landed on the right side of the questionable fence, a pair of wideouts did not. Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot) and Dante Pettis (knee) won’t play in the matchup of two of the three NFC teams with 10-2 records.