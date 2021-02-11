Joe Smith Jr. previews Maxim Vlasov bout

Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally announced his 30-person staff Thursday, wrapping up nearly a month of work to surround himself with assistants who can help him make a successful transition from college to the NFL. The group includes Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator, Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator. Meyer made most of the hires weeks ago, but waited to announce them until after each one signed a contract.