Joe Sloan discusses working together with new co-OC Cortez Hankton

When former LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock took a job at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly didn’t have to look far to find replacements.

QBs coach Joe Sloan was promoted to OC while WRs coach and passing game coordinator got the bump to co-OC.

Sloan spoke with the media this week, elaborating on his working relationship with Hankton.

“Cortez, everybody sees his development at the receiver position with the way Malik and BT played and how they’re gonna go on and obviously be first-round draft picks,” Sloan said. “I think what people don’t see is his ability to game plan, his ability to understand how to attack defenses in the passing game, and he was doing a ton of that last year.”

Sloan says his relationship with Hankton goes back to Sloan’s days as a GA at South Florida.

“He and I met. He was trying to get into coaching. He and I met and stayed in touch for a long time. Almost worked together a couple of other times and I think our relationship together is really good working relationship. We keep each other centered and play off each other really well,” Sloan said.

“I think we have an unbelievable offensive staff,” Sloan added.

