Joe Slackman gets offered by Rutgers football

On Tuesday morning, Rutgers football offered Joey Slackman, who has been one of the top defensive linemen in the Ivy League over the past two years.

He had 48 total tackles last year with four sacks and a pass defended.

Since entering the transfer portal on Monday, Slackman has become a target priority for a number of teams. In addition to his offer from Rutgers, Slackman has pulled in offers from BYU, UConn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston Illinois, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech among others.

He is a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder defensive tackle. He has one year of eligibility left.

Honored to receive an offer from Rutgers University! pic.twitter.com/3zRU2qUYWm — Joey Slackman (@JoeySlackman) November 21, 2023

Rutgers is likely to need at least one interior defensive lineman when Isaiah Iton pursues his NFL ambitions.

During his career, he has 115 total tackles, 25 tackles for a loss with 11 sacks.

This is the first known offer that Rutgers has made to a prospect out of the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire