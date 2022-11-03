Joe Schoen wants Saquon Barkley to remain with Giants long-term

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been making the bye week rounds in recent days, and he’s had a lot of interesting things to say.

While meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Schoen indicated that the team will discuss potential contract extensions for a number of players this week, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Schoen later told NFL insider Peter Schrager that he prefers to keep a talented core of inherited players, again naming Barkley and Jones alongside of Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence and a small handful of others.

Things were taken a step further on Wednesday afternoon when Schoen joined WFAN’s Tiki and Tierney.

“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,” Schoen said. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.

“You have a value for a player, where we see him and why and then knowing that you do have the franchise tag as a tool in your tool box.”

If the Giants were ultimately forced to use the franchise tag on Barkley, they would be projected to pay him $12.6 million guaranteed in 2023. That’s a number that would work, but ideally, the two sides would agree to a long-term contract extension — something that could happen as early as this week.

“Saquon and I have a great relationship,” Schoen added. “I’ve talked with him (and) told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.”

After several injury-plagued seasons, Barkley has bounced back in a big way here in 2022. He looks more explosive and dynamic than ever, and is currently second in the NFL in rushing (779) and second is yards from scrimmage (968).

Related

Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization' Giants will discuss potential Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley extensions this week Giants rebuffed at least one trade inquiry for 'a good player'

Story continues

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 9

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire