Joe Schoen thinks Giants can win with Daniel Jones even if he's not Josh Allen

Daniel Jones in hoodie pregame stonefaced

Even Joe Schoen admits that he had one huge advantage when he was helping to rebuild the Bills over the last four seasons. They hit the lottery in Buffalo when they traded up in the 2018 draft for quarterback Josh Allen.

They clearly don’t have a Josh Allen here.

“I’m not going to say anybody’s a Josh Allen,” the new Giants general manager told SNY after his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t want to put that pressure on anybody, because he’s a freak.

“But I do think you can win with Daniel Jones.”

Maybe Schoen really believes that, or maybe he just realizes that he’s stuck with Jones as the Giants quarterback for now. But whether he’s right about that is really the key to everything he’s trying to do with the Giants, at least in the short term. Because of all the problems left behind by “retired” GM Dave Gettleman, the problem of Jones is the biggest.

And whether or not Schoen really can figure out a way to win with Jones at the helm will determine how quickly he can fix the Giants franchise – or whether he can fix it at all.

Schoen made it pretty clear on Day One that he is committed to Jones as the Giants’ franchise quarterback – surely in part because he knows there are no other viable options. There will be no trade for Deshaun Watson, as Giants co-owner John Mara said. And since he said “cap-wise we couldn’t afford it” anyway, that rules out Russell Wilson, too. There are likely no decent, affordable options in free agency at all. There’s no competition on the roster. And there seemingly aren’t any star quarterbacks coming out of this draft.

In other words, there is no help on the way, which is why Schoen promised the only thing he could: “We'll build an offense around Daniel,” he said, “to accentuate what he does best."

And that alone will be a nice change of pace for Jones, who will soon be on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator in his three NFL seasons, all while constantly running for his life behind one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines in a scheme built to revolve around his running back. The Giants haven’t built anything around Jones since he took over for Eli Manning three weeks into his rookie season.

Story continues

They’ve run a clinic since then on how to ruin a young quarterback, by showing everyone exactly what not to do.

“You know, we’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,” Mara admitted. “We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”

That’s the only thing they can do, because the truth is, the Giants just don’t know what Jones is. They saw flashes of his potential during his rookie year, but it started to disappear in his second season. That’s when injuries first started to really be a factor, beginning with a hamstring and an ankle that bothered him the whole second half of that season. Then last year his struggles were worse, right up until a mysterious neck injury cost him the final six games of the year.

Along the way they completely failed to rebuild the offensive line in front of him, and ended up being crushed by injuries every time they tried to add weapons to help him out. Contrast that to what Schoen helped build in Buffalo, where they fixed the line in front of Allen, made a big trade for receiver Stefon Diggs, plucked receiver Gabriel Davis out of the fourth round of the 2020 draft and found running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox in the third round the year before. Allen has had the same head coach and offensive coordinator and only two quarterbacks coaches in his four years, too.

Maybe Jones wouldn’t have been Allen-like even if he had that kind of help around him. But without it, there has been absolutely no chance to find out.

“I don’t know how fair of a shot he’s been given with the lack of continuity,” Schoen said.

It probably hasn’t been fair. But Jones also hasn’t been very good, and now injuries are a serious concern, especially with the team staring at a $21.4 million decision on May 2 of whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023. Fair or not, it has left the Giants in an awkward position where – though both Mara and Schoen declined to discuss it on Wednesday – they likely know it would be foolish to commit that type of money to their quarterback, even though they have no better options that are evident right now.

They could easily be staring at a situation where a year from now they are scrambling to find a stop-gap quarterback in free agency, while hoping they can find a rising star in the 2023 draft. And if that happens, it would turn 2022 into a wasted year, putting the Giants one year behind on whatever rebuilding timetable they have.

But that’s all up to Jones and how he plays. And it’s up to Schoen and whether he can give Jones the support he needs. He has to fix Gettleman’s pet project, the offensive line, because as Schoen told SNY, “if you want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he's got to be on his feet.” He needs to hire a coach who knows how to get the most out of a quarterback – like Bills OC Brian Daboll – or one who will bring in an all-star for his offensive coordinator.

And, like Schoen said, the offense must be designed for Jones. They have to find a way to give him better weapons and keep them healthy. Whatever he wants, whatever he needs, Jones has to get.

Then maybe – just maybe – Schoen’s work will go a little faster and better than anyone expects.

“I have a lot of hope in Daniel,” Mara said. “I know how badly he wants it. I know how the players feel about him. We are certainly not giving up on him by any stretch of the of the imagination.”

For now, they just don’t have a choice. They have to hold out hope that Jones will turn out to be their lottery ticket, too. Maybe Jones will never be Allen. Maybe someday he will be. But he doesn’t have to be that kind of “freak,” he just has to be a winner.

Or more to the point: Schoen’s No. 1 job is to find a way to make sure he is.