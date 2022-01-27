Joe Schoen strikes: Giants sign ex-Bills RB Antonio Williams to reserve/future deal

Just a week into his tenure with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen made his first roster move on Thursday.

Schoen and the Giants signed Antonio Williams, a running back who spent much of the past two seasons on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, to a reserve/futures deal.

Forever grateful for my time in Buffalo Excited to get to work in the Big Apple! @Giants pic.twitter.com/YNHjhAlWnZ — Tone (@A_B_Williams26) January 27, 2022

Williams went unselected in the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was then picked up by Schoen and the Bills during the 2020 offseason and spent the majority of his first two seasons as a reserve.

However, Williams did appear in one game for the Bills in 2020 where he rushed for a team-high 63 yards and two touchdowns, and added one reception for 20 yards.

That performance, during a 56-28 rout of the Miami Dolphins, is the only time Williams has touched a field in his NFL career. But it was enough for Schoen to give him a chance in East Rutherford.

