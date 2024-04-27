Joe Schoen: As it sits today, we expect Daniel Jones to be our starting quarterback

The Giants were one of the teams considered to be a landing spot for a quarterback in the first round of the draft and there was word of interest in trading up for Drake Maye, but Maye is in New England and the Giants took wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall.

With no new additions at quarterback, the team has Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito on hand at quarterback. Jones is returning from a torn ACL and Schoen reaffirmed the plan is for him to start this fall when asked how he considers the quarterback position now and in the future.

"Yeah, for me, I said it in January after the season," Schoen said, via a transcript from the team. "Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy is a backup, so that's where we are and that's how we'll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that's where we are."

There's not likely to be another move for the Giants to make that changes the picture before the 2024 season begins, so Jones will be set for another chance to show what he can do as long as he's healthy. If he can't do more with it than he did last season, things will likely sit differently come next year.