Joe Schoen says Giants will add quarterback this offseason, coy about Daniel Jones' future

With Daniel Jones coming off ACL surgery, Tyrod Taylor set for free agency, and Tommy DeVito profiling as a backup, the Giants have to address the quarterback position this offseason.

And speaking on Monday, GM Joe Schoen said that they would. But he was coy on the long-term future of Jones.



"Ultimately we have to do something," Schoen told reporters. "Whether it's the draft or a free agent, just because Tyrod's contract is up. We have Tommy, who's under contract, and then Daniel's injury -- the return to play and the uncertainty there.

"When free agency starts, the draft. Whichever avenue we decide to take, we will address the position."

What was left unsaid by Schoen on Monday -- unsurprisingly -- is that the Giants can easily get out of Jones' four-year deal after the 2024-25 season, which would theoretically allow them to find a new starting quarterback this offseason (and fit that QB into their long-term salary cap plans) if they so choose.

Asked whether Jones' lengthy injury history -- two neck injuries and a torn ACL -- would inform the team's decision-making process, Schoen said yes.



"It's football and guys get hurt," he noted. "You can't always predict it. Guys that have previous injuries, you gotta look at the injuries individually and what they were, how they were caused."

Added Schoen about Jones:

"Hopefully he'll be back for Week 1. We don't have a crystal ball here, but we'll continue to build the team the way we see best."



Speaking a few minutes after Schoen, Jones said he expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season.

With the Giants' first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 6, it's all but certain that quarterbacks Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of Duke will be gone by the time they're on the board.

However, Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) could both be there when New York makes its selection.

