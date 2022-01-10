The Giants announced General Manager Dave Gettleman’s retirement on Monday and the list of candidates to replace him is starting to take shape.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested an interview with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen. Schoen interviewed for the Panthers G.M. job last year before they hired Scott Fitterer and worked for both the Panthers and Dolphins before making the move to Buffalo.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants also want to interview Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Poles interviewed with the Panthers twice last year.

Giants assistant G.M. Kevin Abrams is expected to interview for a promotion with the team. Given the current state of the franchise, promoting from within would be a tough sell to the team’s fanbase.

Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles among Giants G.M. candidates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk