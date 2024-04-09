Joe Schoen: People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs

While the Giants still have Daniel Jones, they are firmly in the quarterback market as the draft approaches this month.

But General Manager Joe Schoen is doing his best to not tip his hand before New York selects at No. 6 overall.

“We don’t wanna be up here again — we don’t want to be picking in the top 10,” Schoen told Albert Breer of SI.com. “We have multiple needs. We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is O.K., too. That player will really help us. Even last year, our quarterback coach was at the C.J. Stroud workout. We spent a lot of time with Will Levis, Anthony Richardson.

“We still spend time with those guys … [and] it’s not just for right now, but when they become free agents. Brian Burns, we spent a lot of time with him in the draft process, so you feel comfortable making a trade for a guy. Drew Lock, too. Sam Darnold, [in Buffalo] we spent a ton of time with because that was the Josh [Allen] draft.”

Even while selecting at No. 6 overall, the Giants have been linked to several quarterbacks, including Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. We’ll see if they do end up picking a successor to Jones in a few weeks.