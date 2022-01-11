Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen will be first up to interview for Dave Gettleman’s old job with the Giants.

According to multiple reports, Schoen will interview with the Giants to become their General Manager on Wednesday morning. He was quickly identified as a candidate for the job after Gettleman’s retirement was announced on Monday.

The Giants have not made any announcement regarding head coach Joe Judge’s future, which suggests that they’ll be discussing that topic with Schoen and other candidates for the job. Schoen may have an option to become a General Manager without having to deal with leftovers from Gettleman’s regime, however.

Multiple reports also say that the Bears have requested an interview with Schoen. They fired head coach Matt Nagy along with General Manager Ryan Pace on Monday, so the next Bears G.M. could be able to do more than rubber stamp someone else’s choice for the job.

Joe Schoen to interview with Giants Wednesday, Bears want to speak to him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk