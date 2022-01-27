Joe Schoen, Giants sign former Bills running back Antonio Williams to reserve/futures contract

Antonio Williams evades Dolphins defender

Joe Schoen has been the Giants GM for just under a week but has recently made his first official player signing of his tenure, bringing in a familiar face.

On Thursday, Schoen and the Giants signed running back Antonio Williams to a reserve/futures contract.

Prior to joining the Giants, Williams played for the Buffalo Bills — the same organization Schoen left to become the new Giants general manager.

The 24-year-old was on the practice squad for all of the 2021 season, but the New London, N.C. native does have one NFL game under his belt.

Two seasons ago during Week 17, Williams had 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-26 blowout win for the Bills against the Miami Dolphins. He added one reception on his lone target for 20 yards.

An undrafted free agent who went to Ohio State before finishing his career at North Carolina, Williams slides behind Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, and Gary Brightwell on the Giants running back depth chart.