Joe Schoen: Giants’ roster build far from complete after 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is over and the New York Giants walked away with an eclectic group of players taken with their six selections.

This draft class was loaded with quarterbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, and wide receivers. Other than their first pick — LSU wideout Malik Nabers — they largely ignored the ‘tenderloin’ of the draft, choosing odds and ends to cover roster needs.

In the first round, it was rumored they had the hots for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and were trying to swing a trade with New England to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 to grab him.

Nothing doing. The Patriots didn’t budge and took Maye for themselves. The Giants ended up staying put and taking Nabers at No. 6. If they had any designs on the second-tier quarterbacks late in Round 1 or early in Round 2, those were dashed early on as J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, Jr, and Bo Nix were both gone in the first 12 picks.

If anything, general manager Joe Schoen said after Round 1 — without getting into specifics — there was more interest in him moving back than there was in moving up. He’s content with the quarterback situation as it is…for now.

“I said it in January after the season. Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy is a backup, so that’s where we are and that’s how we’ll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years,” Schoen said. “As it sits today, that’s where we are.”

It seems like a curious choice for an NFL team that has been dominated in the trenches for so long to not take at least one lineman; one ‘big’ in the draft.

After Nabers, Schoen took a safety (Tyler Nubin), a cornerback (Dru Phillips), a tight end (Theo Johnson), a running back (Tyrone Tracy Jr.), and a linebacker (Darius Muasau).

They are all here to either fill holes or to fit into the new special teams strategies.

The Giants needed to replace Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson and could be looking for one for Darren Waller. Check, check, check.

The backfield also needed another pair of hands with Saquon Barkley gone and a returner with the new kickoff rules coming into place. Check.

Muasau is just a player they liked. He’s sure to find a home on a team that values their type of players.

The goal was to get good football players in the door after filling many of their immediate needs in free agency.

“I like some of the pieces we have. I like some of the upgrades,” Schoen said. “Again, you can throw Brian Burns in the draft, as well, that pick 39, to bring on a 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler as a pass rusher as part of this draft class. I like some of the moves that we made in the off-season.

“We still have work to do and I just think it’s year three and we are just going to continue to build the roster and the team. I think where we are with some of the contract status, like I talked about last night; that you can keep a core group together over a two- to three-year window, and you have another off-season and another draft, and then you look up and there’s some really good pieces on the table.”

Ultimately, Schoen says, more moves are to be expected between now and the start of the regular season.

“We always have room to grow and always have room to improve. I say it all the time, we don’t play until September, so there’s still time between now and September where we can acquire players, the final cutdown, whatever it may be,” he said.

