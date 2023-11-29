Joe Schoen: Giants ownership ‘absolutely’ has faith in regime’s vision

The New York Giants shocked the football world in 2022, compiling a record of 9-7-1, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016, and winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI.

By all accounts and measures, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had dragged the franchise out of the dark ages and made them a competitive football team once again.

Then came 2023.

The Giants have struggled mightily this season, entering the bye week with a record of 4-8 and on pace for a top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Despite the fall from grace, Schoen says the regime still has the full support of team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Schoen told reporters this week when asked if ownership still supports his vision. “We have constant communication with the Mara family, the Tisch family, and articulate the plan. They’re on board with it. As much as it hurts to go through this, there are a lot of young players that are getting valuable experience.

“Another offseason, another draft, we will continue to build it. The communication is very helpful. The fact that John Mara is here on a daily basis, we can explain the ‘why,’ why we’re doing things, how we’re going to do them. They’re in the loop and they’re on board.”

Assuming there are no major changes this offseason, that would be a change of pace for the Giants, who have fired their last three head coaches after just two seasons and have made two general manager changes since 2017.

